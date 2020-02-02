Warwick. Elvis Live! coming to St. Stephen’s Church

Elvis will be in the house at St. Stephen’s Church on Saturday, Feb. 15, for a performance in the St. Stephen’s School gymnasium.

Elvis impersonator Bob McArthur – in exact replica costumes and whose hair and sideburns are real – will perform a wide range of the King’s songs and often takes requests. This promises to be a fun evening with a performer who keeps the mystique of Elvis alive.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., the show starts at 7 p.m. St. Stephen’s School is located on the corner of West St. Extension and St. Stephen’s Lane across from Warwick Valley Middle School.

Tickets may be purchased at the St. Stephen’s Church Office, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost is $25 per person, $45 per couple. Refreshments are included with admission.

Tickets are also available at www.ststephenchurchwarwick.org.