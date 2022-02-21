Warwick business owner Tim Mullally is back on stage

WARWICK/SUGAR LOAF - Tim Mullally and his husband Bob Maxwell have been the owners of Style Counsel, a popular men’s and women’s fashion shop in the Village of Warwick, for more than 30 years. During that time, Mullally also recognized he had a talent for performing on stage.

“It’s my drug of choice,” he said. “Nothing gives me more joy. Ok, well maybe besides my kids.”

Mullally started his acting career shortly after opening his retail business, when his friend Rosita Gilsenan introduced him to a local community theatre company performing out of the Lycian Theatre, now the Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center.

Since then he has been in numerous productions in the tri-state area and even starred in an off Broadway show at the Tank Theatre in Manhattan.

Some of his favorite roles include Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof,” Edna in “Hairspray,” Nathan Detroit in “Guys and Dolls,” Mr. Applegate in “Damn Yankees,” Oscar Madison in “The Odd Couple,” Mrs. White in “Clue the Musical,” Mrs. Meers in “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” and Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol, the Musical.”

Now, after a two year hiatus during the pandemic, Mullally announced that he will be back on stage and at the same theatre where he started his acting career.

Mullally will be performing the part of Agatha Trumbull, the mean headmistress, in “Matilda the Musical Jr.,” the song and dance story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 25, and at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.

“I am honored to be working under the direction of Broadway veteran and former Rockette Jessica McRoberts,” said Mullally. ”And spoil alert! Yes, you will see me in a kick line.”

For tickets and additional information go to : www.warwickperformingarts.com

