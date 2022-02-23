Visit from garden therapists

Members of the Warwick Valley Gardeners’ Garden Therapy team created Valentine’s Day flower arrangements for the residents of Mount Alverno Assisted Living Center. Since members are not permitted to go into the facility yet, arrangements were delivered for all to appreciate. For more information about the club, see warwickgardeners.com

Pictured left to right: Norma Pantojas-Lennox, Ellie Nye, Karen Fisher, Irena Ihnachak, Kathryn Ives, Mary Pohlman, Cathy Bennett, Mary Berrigan

Submitted by Phyllis Briller, Publicity Chair

845-986-6008