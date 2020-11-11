Virtual. Benefit concert especially for guitar lovers on Dec. 9

If you love the guitar then hear a real master of the instrument up close from anywhere in the world in a virtual concert sponsored by Music for Humanity.

Charles Mokotoff has spent his life mastering the instrument. He is donating this live performance on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. in the beautiful Dumbarton House in Washington D.C. to benefit Music for Humanity’s scholarship fund.

Tickets are available online at bit.ly/mokotoff360 and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/638558186826606. If you’re struggling due to the pandemic, take advantage of the “Pay What You Can” offer. If you’re able to contribute more to help someone else pay less, please do.

$5 – I Just Need to Smile Right Now

$15 – Fan of Music for Humanity

$25 – Friend of Music for Humanity

$50 – Supporter of Music for Humanity

$100 – Patron of Music for Humanity

Eighty percent of your ticket price is tax-deductible.