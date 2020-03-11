x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Try Carol's tantazling tomato sauce at Deacons' annual dinner

Goshen. The seventh annual dinner will be held at First Presbyterian Church on March 21. “No reservations needed. Just come with your appetite,” says Carol Gabella, creator of the former Lakeville Restaurant's famous sauce.

/
Goshen /
11 Mar 2020 | 05:18
    Try Carol's tantazling tomato sauce at Deacons' annual dinner
    Carol Gabella ( Geri Corey)

There’s an art to creating a great Italian meal, and no one has perfected that art like Carol Gabella, owner of the former Lakeville Restaurant in Goshen. Gabella’s gift in preparing a tantalizing tomato sauce and tomato with meat sauce is, without a doubt, unrivaled.

Come judge for yourself, as once again Gabella will be in the kitchen creating a sauce that’s tantalizing to the senses, both taste and smell, to share with the public.

The Deacons' seventh annual spaghetti dinner will be held on Saturday, March 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The place is Fellowship Hall at the First Presbyterian Church in Goshen, 33 Park Place. The cost is a modest $10.00 for adults, ages 12 and over; children ages 5 to 11, $5; and children under age five are admitted free.

On the menu is spaghetti, regular or gluten free, with choice of tomato or tomato meat sauce; tossed salad; bread; hot or cold beverage; and a luscious ice cream sundae dessert. Ice cream courtesy of Stewart’s Shops.

Adding a little fun and excitement is a 50/50 raffle! Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Takeout orders are available.

“No reservations needed. Just come with your appetite,” said Gabella, Co-moderator with Paty Glasse, of the Deacons.