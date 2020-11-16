Theater to host Vimeo fundraiser

With equal parts humor and pathos, “On the Expectation of White Christmases” explores the trials of familial love, hope, and redemption.

Written by Hudson Valley playwright Brian C. Petti, “On the Expectation of White Christmases” will have an online showing on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. The play, which is a filmed version of the show, is being produced as a fundraiser for Washingtonville theater, Just Off Broadway, Inc..

Featured actors include Terri Shanley Massimi, Brian Mathews, Donna Polichetti, Brittany Pierce-Ciaizza, Rebecca Robbins, Ron Morehead, and, in her regional theater premier, 12-year-old Goshen resident Keara McCarty.

Reservations can be made online at https://www.facebook.com/events/401420407549814. Mark “going” to the Facebook event and you will be sent a Vimeo link on the day of the show. In lieu of admission, make a donation to Just Off Broadway, Inc. at https://www.justoffbwy.com/make-a-donation ($15 suggested donation).

“On the Expectation of White Christmases” takes place in 1975 suburban New York from Christmas Eve through Christmas Day. It tells the story of Mary, an 11-year old girl who is waiting for her long estranged father to show up for a Christmas dinner reconciliation. Mary lives (quite uncomfortably) in her Irish grandparents’ house with her mother Katherine. Her Nana, the unquestioned authority in her home, is decidedly against the prospect of hosting a dinner for the man who abandoned her daughter and pulls no punches in letting Mary know exactly what she thinks of him. As the family waits for the missing father to appear, an unforgettable Christmas night ensues.