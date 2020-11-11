The holidays. Catholic Charities launches annual adopt-a-family program

Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan and Ulster is seeking donors to create a brighter Christmas for children in need. The not-for-profit human service agency announced the launch of its annual adopt-a-family program.

Now in its 13th year, the Christmas giving program matches families referred by Catholic Charities’ case managers with donors who “adopt” them for Christmas. Last year, the generosity of donors brightened Christmas for more than 100 local families.

“2020 has played havoc on so many in our community,” said Michael Peters, Catholic Charities resource exchange coordinator who oversees the annual event. “The ongoing pandemic is making it difficult for some families to make ends meet. We are incredibly grateful to those donors who are able to share their blessings this year so that those who are struggling may enjoy a merry Christmas.”

Each autumn, Catholic Charities staff gather the details of families with children that can benefit from a helping hand for Christmas. Information includes such items as children’s age, gender, clothing size, special interests, and possible gift suggestions. For children age 12 and under, it is requested that the gift include an outfit (shirt and pants) and an age-appropriate toy.

The details are provided to donors who have generously volunteered to adopt a family for Christmas. Adopters are frequently businesses, scout troops, school groups, office co-workers, classmates, civic groups, and families – anyone who is looking to create a brighter Christmas for a youngster.

Past donors have included adult siblings who no longer exchange family gifts and colleagues who want an alternative to the office gift exchange.

Many donors also supplement their family’s gifts with holiday food baskets and gift cards to make the season even more special.

Essentials

Those looking to adopt a family for Christmas should contact Peters at 845-562-4733 or email michael.peters@cccsos.org. Gifts should be delivered to Catholic Charities for distribution to families by Dec. 11. Gifts will be distributed by Catholic Charities employees to the adopted families between Dec. 14-23.

Families in need of support this Christmas should contact Catholic Charities case management department at ccosuhelpline@cccsos.org or 845-561-1665.