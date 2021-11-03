Sugar Loaf. Theater training program at SLPAC begins Nov. 16

The Actors Workshop Ensemble at The Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center is beginning a Youth Theater Training Program for 13 to 21 year olds.

The program runs every Tuesday beginning Nov. 16 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Pavilion at SLPAC.

Working with professional artists and producers through classes, mentoring, and apprenticeships young people are introduced to creative media and processes. Processes that will advance learning and job qualifications in numerous arts fields.

The program begins with a ten-week actors ensemble workshop. This group will train in vocal and physical exercises, character development, script analysis and ensemble techniques. The workshop will include monologue and partner work. The workshops limited to 16 members allowing for an individualized approach in which actors can progress at their own pace.

AWE will also hold workshops in technical theater and design. These are included as part of the ten week program and will be open to the public as well. Designed to introduce basic technical and design skills the workshops are conducted by professionals. Subsequent mentorships and workshops are planned with hands on training using SLPAC as a training lab.

The workshop is following Covid-19 requirements from the New York Department Education guidelines for small learning groups.

The cost is $250.

For more information: 845-978-1776