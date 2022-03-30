St. Stephen’s Players presents bishop’s play, “Beneath the Cross”

St. Stephen’s Players, a new community theater group based at St. Stephen’s Church in Warwick, will present “Beneath the Cross: Meditations on Jesus’ Seven Last Words” during Palm Sunday weekend at the St. Stephen’s Parish Community Center.

“Beneath the Cross” was written by Auxiliary Bishop Gerardo Colacicco of the Archdiocese of New York, who serves as the Episcopal Vicar for the northern counties of the Archdiocese. Colacicco’s original series of meditations from the perspective of people who met Jesus throughout his ministry has been adapted for the stage for an hour-long presentation. These Gospel figures and events include Martha and Mary, the sisters of Lazarus; the blind man and the paralytic who were both cured by Jesus; and the wedding couple from Cana.

The production, under the direction of Anthony Marcella and Emily Juliano, will take place at the St. Stephen’s Parish Community Center (former school), located at 228 West St. Ext. in Warwick on Sat., Apr. 9 at 7 p.m., and Sun., Apr. 10 at 3 p.m. The presentation is free of charge; however reservations are recommended for planning purposes. A free will offering will be taken to support future theater events.

For more information and to make a reservation, see the St. Stephen’s website, www.ststephenchurchwarwick.org