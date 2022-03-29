x
Snow geese feast before their Arctic flight

Warwick NY /
| 29 Mar 2022 | 07:37
    Snow geese fill the air space above the black dirt farming region of Warwick NY before continuing their migration back to the arctic breeding grounds. In spring when building up fat reserves for migration, they may feed more then 12 hours daily ( ROBERT G BREESE)