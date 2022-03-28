Singing, running, calculating and thinking about the world

Superintendent’s Spotlight: Erin Smith

Warwick Valley High School sophomore Erin Smith has achieved High Honor Roll status in every marking period since she began middle school. She competes with the Math Team, is part of the Autism Awareness club, is active in athletics and the arts, and still manages to find time to work in her parents’ restaurant, Halligan’s Public House, in downtown Warwick.

Erin is an academic standout, and she is looking forward to being part of the National Honor Society next year. This year, she said her favorite class has been AP World.

“I’ve always liked social studies,” said Erin. “I really love AP World with Mr. O’Brien.”

Erin, who did some performing on stage when she was younger, particularly enjoyed a recent classroom activity, to produce a historical skit. She explained the challenge.

“The skit had to be based on World War I, and it had to talk about PTSD,” she said.

Erin plans to study general education after her high school career, and possibly even teach her favorite subject. She said that women aren’t always expected as history teachers, and feels it would be important to fill that role.

Erin, who is currently taking Geometry, enjoys being part of the WVHS Math Team. Her brother was part of the team last year, which is what put it on her radar.

“It’s really fun. It’s run by Ms. Grable and Ms. Peluso, and there are probably 15 kids this year,” said Erin. “You don’t need to really be good at math; there’s no average. You just have to get in there, join and just do it for fun!”

This fall, Erin participated with the student senate during homecoming week, working on the sophomore class float. She also helped out with fundraisers during the Pep Rally that week and, when the time came for the parade, rode on the sophomore float with classmates..

Erin joined the Autism Awareness Club earlier this year, and has been assuming an expanded role ever since. The club recently wrapped up its Pot of Gold Fundraiser to benefit autism research and advocacy.

“We had a pot full of plastic gold coins set up for St. Patrick’s Day and students could guess how many coins were in the pot,” Erin said. “It was $1 per guess. The winner guessed 208, and there were 203 coins in there.”

Next year, Erin will be taking over the role of president for the club.

“My friend Ainsley, who’s a senior, is club president right now,” said Erin “She’s always been great about promoting the club to everyone, and she’s my neighbor, so I was pretty familiar with the club before I joined.”

Erin’s goal is to continue the promotional work her friend began, and hopefully attract even more people to the club.

“I think it’s a really important [issue] that a lot of people don’t know about.”

Erin plays volleyball with both a local travel team, as well as with the WVHS Wildcats varsity volleyball team. She was the only sophomore to play at the varsity level this year,

“I actually got pulled up last year, as a freshman, for sectional games at the end of the season,” said Erin. “I played two games last year, and it was also really nice to work with K-Rod before she left.”

Erin runs with both the indoor and outdoor track teams, and even made states this year. Primarily a sprinter, Erin’s main outdoor events include the 100 and 200 meters and the 4x100 relay. At indoor meets, Erin competes in the 55 meters and long jump.

“This year I competed at states in the 4x400 relay,” Erin said. “It’s not actually my usual race, but they just put me in there expecting me to do okay.”

When she isn’t hitting the books or the starting blocks, Erin enjoys rehearsing and performing with the WVHS Treble Choir, the women’s choral ensemble directed by Ms. Noreen Hanson. Amidst such a busy schedule, Erin said that the group helps her find a moment of repose during her day.

“Treble Choir is a really open, welcoming group, and everyone’s super nice to each other,” shared Erin. It’s a nice calming part of my day right before I have AP. So it’s nice to have a relaxing period where we can just sing a song and then go on about my day.”