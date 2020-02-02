Save the date: May 16

Save the date of Saturday, May 16, for Warwick's first ever, community-wide mass wedding vow renewal at the Old School Baptist Meeting House, the iconic, picturesque church in the middle of the Village of Warwick.

For couples who were previously married in the quaint church, or those who always wanted to be, the wedding vow renewal is a special event where married couples can say "I do" again.

The vow renewal ceremony will be the first of its kind in the historic church. Every married couple is welcome to participate, whether married for three days or 30 years. Witnesses and reception guests are welcome to attend.

Registration is $30 per person and includes the ceremony and a reception immediately following in Lewis Park.

"You don't have to participate to attend," said Nora Gurvich, executive director of the Warwick Historical Society. "I have lots of single and happily married friends who are going to come and be guests, without being part of the ceremony."

Formal attire is not required.

Anyone interested in participating should contact the Warwick Historical Society at 845-986-3236, or visit www.whsny.org.

Come out to the mass community wedding vow renewal and help make history in Warwick.