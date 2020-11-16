Russet and Wine showing colors of fall

The splendor and shades of autumn colors will be on display in an upcoming clothing and fashion exhibit at the Old School Baptist Meeting House on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27 and 28 from 12-4 p.m.

View mannequins adorned in shades of crimson and gold, featuring clothing from the mid-19th century. Complemented by antique furnishings and notions, the exhibit captures the rich colors of the season through an array of ambers, reds, browns and dense black clothing in varying textures and layers of dress.

The clothing and adornments are from the Warwick Historical Society’s clothing and textile department, the committee of the Society charged with laundering, repairing and keeping the thousands of articles of clothing, military uniforms, collection of flags and other textiles of the Society. The beautiful clothing on display dates from 1850 to 1900.

The Old School Baptist Meeting House is located at High Street and Main Streets, atop the knoll in Lewis Park in the middle of the Village of Warwick. The historic building was built in 1810, and is preserved and maintained by the Warwick Historical Society. The exhibit is curated by volunteers of the WHS, and there is a suggested donation of $5 to attend.

For more information about the Russet and Wine exhibit and the WHS, call 845-986-3236 or visit Facebook.com/whsny.org.