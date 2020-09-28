Quilt guild seeks new members

Warwick, NY. During October, the Warwick Valley Quilt Guild is offering new memberships for 2021. The guild’s Tuesday meetings are held on Zoom, with national quilting speakers who show their work, teach new techniques, and spark deals to stimulate creativity. When appropriate, a normal meeting schedule will resume at the senior center in Warwick, N.Y. To join, download the application from warwickvalleyqg.org. Complete the form and send with a check for $35 to the designated address on the form. “We look forward to meeting you,” says Mary Kirchoff, president.