Open auditions to be held this weekend at the Playhouse

Creative Theatre-Muddy Water Players will hold open auditions on Saturday, Feb. 1, and Sunday, Feb. 2, for its 25th season at The Playhouse at Museum Village, Route 17M in Monroe.

Auditions for the July production of Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors” will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. on both days. The production is under the direction of Donna Polichetti, and performances will be from July 11 to 26. The cast size is four men and three women.

Auditions for the May production of “August: Osage County," a Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Tracy Letts, will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on both days. The production is under the direction of David Mossey, and performances will be from May 1 to 17. The cast size is six men and seven women.

Prepared materials are not necessary. For more information visit AtThePlayhouse.org . Interested participants may call 845-294-9465 for more information and should call that number on the days of the auditions to confirm the place and time.

Creative Theatre-Muddy Water Players is a non-profit corporation dedicated to promoting the performing arts in the Hudson Valley. The company operates The Playhouse at Museum Village, presenting a season of Main Stage performances from May to November.