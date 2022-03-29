Olympian’s Beam Queen Boot Camp comes to Florida

Beam Queen Boot Camp was created by Samantha Peszek, 2007 World Champion, 2008 Olympic Silver Medalist and 3-time NCAA Champion at UCLA. The intent is to help young gymnasts feel more confident on the balance beam and strengthen their mental and physical technique. This two-day Beam Party focuses on skills, drills and body movements for the balance beam.

Samantha and her team of fellow Olympians, NCAA athletes and coaches, choreographers, judges and mental performance coaches have traveled around the country bringing their balance beam boot camp to gymnasts around the United States. This is the first time Beam Queen Boot Camp will be held in the State of New York.

“ It’s going to be an epic #BeamParty,” said Peszek.

OCSC has been a part of the gymnastics landscape in Hudson Valley New York for many years. Their gymnastics program has produced nationally ranked gymnasts.

Beam Queen Boot Camp at Orange County Sports Club will be held this summer, August 9 - August 10, 2022. Gymnasts and parents who are interested in taking part and training with an Olympian can sign up at BeamQueenBootCamp.com/Events. For more information, contact OCSC team manager Kristin Welsh at kwelsh@orangecountysportsclub.com call OCSC at 845-651-1000.

Orange County Sports Club is located at 1743 Route 17A in Florida, NY. OCSC offers a range of activities, for all ages and abilities. Their youth programming features gymnastics, trampoline, fencing, and newly expanded warrior zone. For adults, the fitness program includes a state-of-the-art fitness center and cardio studio. See orangecountysportsclub.com for more information or call 845-651-1000.###