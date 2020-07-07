To kick off the summer and help connect visitors to the outdoors, New York State Parks has launch its new mobile app, New York State Parks app can help you choose a vacation destination, available free for both iOS and Android devices in the Apple and Google Play stores.

The app provides visitors and prospective visitors with helpful information about the variety of destinations, activities and adventures available throughout the state parks and historic sites.

Key highlights of the app include:

· The app is a user-friendly resource for visitors to plan outdoor adventures while staying connected to long-time favorite parks and sites

· Users can discover new must-see locations with rotating curated content and enjoy quick access to park information, including directions, hours, fees and rates, trail maps, and helpful know-before-you-go details

· Visitors can also link directly to online camping reservations to book a stay, and easily access select State Parks’ social media channels to share their experiences

· Users will have the ability to build a growing list of most-loved places and receive important updates and alerts.

For those heading to a state park, visitors are reminded to practice social distancing and to wear a mask, respect the rules, and do their part to keep parks and campgrounds open and safe for everyone.