Museum to host lunch program on the Harlem River Speedway and the Gilded Age

Spring into the season with the Harness Racing Museum's latest edition of its popular Learn & Create series.

On Thursday, March 19, enjoy an Italian-style luncheon with dessert and then sit back and listen to stories of New York's Harlem River Speedway and the Gilded Age, presented by museum curator Rebecca Howard.

From 1898 to 1919 the picturesque Speedway, now the site of Harlem River Drive, provided a playground for New York City's wealthy trotting horse enthusiasts and a venue for "public enjoyment of the spectacle." A perfect setting for rivalries and romance, the Gilded Age drive drew crowds of onlookers as well horsemen eager for contests of speed.

Adding an element of whimsy and creativity to the afternoon, the presentation will be followed by craft time. Led by museum educator Kristin Roberts, participants will have the opportunity to make and take home their own Spring themed decoration.

Tours of the museum's beautiful displays, including an exhibit of postcards, photographs and fine art highlighting the history of the Harlem River Speedway are open to everyone during regular museum hours.

Tickets for the Learn & Create program, including a hot buffet lunch with soft drinks and dessert as well as all craft supplies, are $25 per person. Reservations are required by Friday, March 13. Call 294-6330 to secure your place at the table.

The museum is located at 240 Main St., Goshen.