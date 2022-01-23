Multi-talented performer with panache

Emmerson Powers is a multi-talented artist, both in and out of school. The Warwick Valley Middle School seventh grader recently performed a solo in the Winter Chorus Concert and was also one of the lead dancers in the Warwick Center for the Performing Arts production of “The Nutcracker.”

“Emmerson is an all-star artist in so many respects,” said WVMS chorus teacher Shane Peters. “Emmerson has one of the voices that makes you really stop and listen. She’s a natural talent. I have no doubt in my mind that she is destined for greatness - I hope she doesn’t forget me when she’s famous.

Meanwhile, Emmerson started dancing lessons when she was four years old. She has been taking classes and performing at the Warwick Center for the Performing Arts (WCPA) since it opened in 2017. Emmerson played Clara in “The Nutcracker” and is currently rehearsing for “Matilda”. She’s usually at the WCPA six days a week.“

“My mom put me in ballet when I was four and I just continued doing it,” Emmerson said. “I like just being able to move freely. I also like the community. My friends at dance are definitely people I like to be around.”

According to Melissa Padham-Maass, the artistic director at the WCPA, Emmerson definitely has a future in dance. Emmerson will be performing solos in three regional dance competitions and at the Youth America Grand Prix.

“She’s a beautiful dancer,” Ms. Padham-Maass said. “Emmerson is talented in all different disciplines, and she’s a very hard worker.”

In addition to rehearsing for “Matilda” with the WPAC, Emmerson is getting ready to play the part of Plankton in the WVMS production of “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

“I like to do it all,” Emmerson said. “I just like to perform. I like to act, dance and sing. There’s just something about performing. I want to go to a college where I can continue with performing and art - and from there I don’t really know.”

Besides singing the chorus and performing in the school play, Emmerson is a member of the Ukulele Club and plays the piano. She also made the Honor Roll for the first marking period.

“Emmerson is an outstanding musician,” Mr. Peters said. She’s a real leader in the chorus and is always willing to lend a helping hand. I admire how humble Emmerson is. She stays well-grounded and is such a support and friend to those around her - that really is nice to see.”