Mt. Peter open for skiing and tubing too

Warwick’s ski area now celebrating its 86th year of continuous operation

WARWICK – Mt. Peter Ski Area officially opened for its 2021-2022 season in late December, but it took a few weeks, some low temperatures, extraordinary snow making equipment and help from Mother Nature, to be fully operational. But by the weekend of January 22-23, Mt. Pete reported a machine groomed packed powder surface on an 18 to 36 inch base, with 85 percent of the mountain open, and its popular tubing park was now open for the season.

The usual large crowds came out with all lifts operating to keep things moving smoothly.

This season Mt. Peter also boasts several new facilities.

A new 5,000 square foot rental shop with nine family pods and two customer lanes more than doubles the size of the previous rental space and creates a more efficient flow.

Visitors will also find a new, more efficient ticketing building, and new kiosks where they can pick up tickets previously purchased online with new software at www.mtpeter.com.

However last year’s pandemic regulations still apply with the indoor facilities, which means masking up and social distancing. But outdoors skiers and riders were not required to wear masks.

“The restrictions were not a problem.” said skier Art Rinaldo, a visitor from New Jersey, “It was cold and I wore a scarf over my face even while skiing. And they had great food served outdoors from food trucks.”

This season Mt. Peter will celebrate its 86th year of continuous operation. It is well known throughout the area for its friendly family atmosphere, free beginner ski and snowboard school, great snowmaking, expert grooming, a terrain park and top-notch racing and development programs.

“The Friendly One,” as Mt. Peter is known, is the oldest operating ski area in New York State, and one of the few remaining family operated ski areas in the country.

Professional PSIA (Professional Ski Instructors of America) and AASI (American Association of Snowboard Instructors) will take the first-time beginner up on the slopes and teach to his or her needs and age. Almost every weekend Mt. Peter hosts a special fun event for the entire family.

Conditions, hours of operation, special events and other notices are reported daily on a recording at 845-986-4940. Select No. 1 for the snow report or visit www.mtpeter.com

# # #

PICS: 2 photos