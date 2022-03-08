Mount Peter Preparing for Annual Scout Weekend

WARWICK, N.Y. (March 03, 2022) – Mount Peter is getting ready for its annual Scout Weekend on March 12 and 13, 2022. All Scouts and scouting families are invited to hit the slopes of Mount Peter for a weekend of skiing and snowboarding fun, with many discounts. Scouts are invited to bring troop, pack and family to Mount Peter’s lodge for a mountain weekend.

“Scout Weekend is always a great time for everyone at Mount Peter. We love the energy the scouts bring, and we really appreciate them and their leaders for everything they do for the local community,” said Amy Sampson-Cutler, Executive Manager at Mount Peter.

Mount Peter is extending discounts on lift tickets and rentals to scouts at any level and their immediate family members. Single-day lift tickets for scouts will be $40, and $55 for family members. Ski and snowboard rentals for scouts will be $35. Mount Peter’s Mountain School will also be offering free beginner lessons with the purchase of a lift ticket throughout Scout Weekend.

A Boy Scout merit badge counselor will be on hand to provide sign-offs. Special Mount Peter Scout Souvenir Patches will be available for sale at Pete’s Closet, the mountain’s on-site retail shop.

Mount Peter now requires all forms and waivers to be filled out online. Go to shop.mtpeter.com to complete all forms and waiver for your lessons, rentals, and helmet. Please remember a helmet is not included in the rental package and a separate form needs to be filled out. This will help expedite your time on the ticket line. All tickets and equipment rentals can be purchased on-site, there is no need to purchase Scout Weekend tickets in advance.