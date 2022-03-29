Memorial Day Irish Festival to debut in Greenwood Lake

Several top Irish musicians, pipe and drum groups, Irish dance troupes and more than 150 craft and food vendors will be on hand during Greenwood Lake’s debut of its Irish Festival, Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29, 2022.

The lineup of extraordinary musicians scheduled to perform at the is breathtaking:

Jameson’s Revenge: The instrumentals that make up Jameson’s Revenge’s music break the mold of traditional Irish music, according to IrishCentral. That is by design, according to singer and vocalist John Walsh. “The way we were going about it was to create Irish music for the rest of us,” he explains. “We are not purists. It’s not like we don’t get along with everyone, but it’s just that we feel the traditional music players don’t like when you mess with the formula that is set in stone.”

Fiddle Frenzy: A performing group made up of students in the Folk and Fiddling program at the Blair Academy of Vanderbilt University, which offers a holistic approach in teaching children to play, using the Suzuki philosophy to build solid technique and tone. It incorporates ear training, singing, harmonies, improvisation, and arranging.

Niall and the Durty Nellies: While prominent in the Live Irish Music scene hard in the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan, it features Niall O’Hagan, hailing from Co. Tyrone, Ireland, Lead Singer and Guitarist; Conor McGuirk, from Queens, NYC, world renowned award winning keyboardist; Irelands own Bassist Tony Steele, percussionist Brian Tracey and the extremely talented and award winning Denny McCarthy on the Irish Fiddle!

The Ruffians: Formed in a downtown Irish pub in 1998 NYC by the brothers Griffin, the Ruffians are an original Celtic rock band that entwines the heart and soul of Celtic music with the exuberance of punk rock. They have the kind of energy associated with bands like the Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly, but also uniquely incorporate the catchiness of American and British pop and alternative music.

Shilelagh Law: New York and Irish music have a long and storied history together, a collision of two cultures that results in bedlam, beauty and a lot in between. Shilelagh Law embodies all that is New York Irish music: old songs, new songs, jigs, reels, dancing, weeping, lots of laughter, plenty of drinks and the inevitable visit to the local diner at 5am. By interpreting traditional Irish music through a filter of urban grittiness Shilelagh Law helps to define the Irish-American experience that is such a part of New York town.

Emish: Emish is an award winning, high-powered Americana folk-roots inspired trio with Celtic influences. For over a decade, these New York natives have thrived as a nationally touring band taking with them their versatile musical background, foot stomping energy, engaging performances and mastery of their instruments.

T McCann Band: T McCann is an eclectic group of gentleman musicians. They are known for their lively stage shows and their music reflects a fresh take on traditional Celtic music.

The Prodigals: The Prodigals is an American Irish punk band that started in 1997. Calling their genre of music “jig punk,” the Prodigals fall within a tradition epitomized by the Pogues and Black 47, merging traditional Celtic melodic roots with rock rhythms.

Barleyjuice: Barleyjuice is an American musical group from Philadelphia. Formed in 1998, the group began as a side project for musicians Keith Swanson and Kyf Brewer, who met as bagpipers in the Loch Rannoch Pipes & Drums. With eight albums and a double CD collection in their sporrans to date, these five spirited yanks have made themselves one of the most beloved Celtic rock bands in the US. They’ve been heard in popular television shows, films, and tons of Celtic radio programs worldwide.

Besides the headlining list of performances by these musicans, expect to see beer gardens, Irish dance troupes, whiskey tasting pavilion, pipe and drum performances, and special activities and amusements for kids. To learn more about this new event for the Hudson Valley, click on https://gwlirishfest.com.