Local author publishes new book

Local artist Lisa Kevins studied art in Florence, Italy and earned her Masters Degree in Art Education at the College of New Rochelle.

Her works are now published in two books and locally displayed in church, hospital and public buildings, schools, restaurants and private homes.

Kevins is New York State certified and offers private art lessons for children in Grades K-12.

Her latest book, The Artworks of Lisa Kevins, is a diary of her life as a young child featuring the cards she created and her earlier paintings.

When her father gave her a very expensive artist’s brush she fine-tuned her technique and matured as an artist far beyond her years.

Kevins’ talent and love for family, friends, church and community is expressed through the beautiful work she creates as explained in her auto-biographical voyage.

“Schools,” she explained, “are teaching some remote learning and kids will have limitations with hands on projects, socializing and expressing themselves. They need an outlet and I am here to be supportive in all areas of therapy to portfolio development.”

Her art lessons follow the rules of safe distancing with one student or small groups of up to three at Kevins’ home on West Street

The Artworks of Lisa Kevins is available on Amazon.com

For information on art lessons or commissions email lkevins49@aol.com.