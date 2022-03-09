Little Shop of Horrors coming to haunt Warwick Valley High School

The maniacal, man-eating plant Audrey 2 is making his return to Warwick Valley High School in March, warns Nick DiLeo, who is directing the musical, “Little Shop of Horrors.” It follows the story of Seymour, a hapless florist shop worker who raises a ferocious talking plant that feeds on human blood and flesh.

Along with him are Audrey, a woman who just can’t find the right guy; Mushnik, a greedy flower shop owner; some sassy street urchins; and Orin, the sadistic dentist. Now a musical staple featuring music by Alan Menken and lyrics and book by Howard Ashman, Little Shop contains such classic songs as “Skid Row,” “Suddenly Seymour” and “Dentist!,” among many other great numbers.

Directing the musical is the club’s advisor, Nick DiLeo. Joining him once again are Donna Nestor as producer, Beth Maisonet as choreographer, Noreen Hanson as vocal and musical director, Ruth Trovato as associate director, and Rocco Manno and the WVHS Set Design class as set creators. The Audrey 2 puppets are created by local artists Anna Thomas and Yvonne Bel-Blatt.

Little Shop of Horrors will be performed on Friday, March 18, at 7 p.m., and on Saturday, March 19, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12.00 general admission and $10.00 for senior citizens and children under 10. Tickets will go on sale Monday, February 28, at 8 a.m. via the ticket order form on the WVCSD website. Because the larger plants might frighten our younger audience members, parental guidance is advised.

As was done in the fall, the Drama Club will follow a strict COVID protocol which will be released as the production nears.

Senior Citizens Show

The annual senior citizens tea and performance of “Little Shop of Horrors” will take place on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The tea will commence in our north cafeteria beginning at 3 p.m., and the special final dress rehearsal will begin at 4 pm. Tickets are $5.00 per person, and reservations are required. Please note: this special performance is *only* for those senior citizens who reside in the Warwick Valley Central School District. Please call 987-3000 to reserve spots for this event by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15. No reservations will be taken after this time.

The Drama Club is excited to have their loyal audience return for live theater once again. To contact them, email them at wvhsdramaclub@wvcsd.org.

To order tickets, click this link to access the order form.

“Little Shop of Horrors” Ticket Order Form

Alternatively, tickets can be purchased by calling 987-3050, x22500,

and following the instructions on the recorded message.