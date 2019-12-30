Join a field trip to the Wallkill River Wildlife Refuge

Pine Island, N.Y. The northern section of the Wallkill River Wildlife Refuge attracts several wintering species of raptors as well as sparrows and other songbirds. The fields and marshes of Pine Island and Liberty Loop Trail provide wintering habitat for short-eared owls, rough-legged hawks, northern harriers, tree sparrows, horned larks, snow buntings, red-tailed hawks and possibly northern shrike and snowy owl. On Sunday, Jan. 26, Peter Wulfhorst, past-president of the Gifford Pinchot Audubon Society, will lead a field trip to Pine Island and the Liberty Loop Trail of the Wallkill River Wildlife Refuge. Meet at 2 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Welcome Center off Route 209 near Matamoras, Pa., and car pool to the refuge. The group will be birding at several locations near Pine Island and stopping at the Liberty Loop Trail kiosk near dusk in hopes of observing the short-eared owls. Wear warm clothes, as participants will be outside at several locations. The snow/rain date is Sunday, Feb. 2. For more information or to register, call Peter Wulfhorst at 570-618-2491 between 7 and 8 p.m.