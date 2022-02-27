International exhibitor shows photos at GWL Library

The Greenwood Lake Public Library’s Art Gallery is honored to present the photographs of Miroslav Vrzala for the month of March. Miroslav was born in the Czech Republic in 1960 and migrated to the United States in 1970. He graduated from Pace University in Pleasantville, NY in 1983.

As a young child, he loved to draw and paint. Later on, he developed a love of photography. He became interested in photography in 1978 when he got a part time job in a department store selling camera equipment. He shot slides, both Ektachrome, Kodachrome, and Fujichrome until about 1995, during this time he entered local photo shows and participated in local camera clubs. In 2009 he purchased his first digital camera and hasn’t put it down since.

Miroslav has entered local and national shows, been published, and received numerous awards. In his own words he describes his technique as simple. Get up early to photograph the early light; this can be for both landscapes and cityscapes. With today’s technology, you can take photos in the morning, download, process, frame, and hang your photo the same day. Miroslav’s works can be found in private collections in North and South America, Europe, and Africa.

”Look ahead, look left, look right, look up, look down, don’t forget to look behind, there is always something to photograph,” says Miroslav.

A selection of Miroslav Vrzala’s photographs will be available for viewing at the Greenwood Lake Public Library during the month of March.