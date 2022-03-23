History and demonstration of jazz on April 6

The Warwick Historical Society, in partnership with the Village of Warwick, will have a live presentation about jazz on Wed., April 6, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the A.W. Buckbee Center, 2 Colonial Ave., in Warwick. The event is part of a “Hands-on-History” workshop series.

“Notes on the History of Jazz” will be a live workshop presented in celebration of Jazz Appreciation month, presented by members of the Hudson Valley Jazz Festival, followed by a short demonstration and jam session.

Workshop admission is free and appropriate for all ages. Reservations are recommended, seating is limited, walk-ins permitted as space allows. Call 845-986-3236 to make a reservation or for more information.