Help an amphibian cross the road

Warwick: Spotted salamanders are usually unseen, burrowing beneath rotted logs and leaf litter on the forest floor. You’re more likely to spot them at night during early Spring rains when entire populations emerge from their winter’s rest as they head to vernal pools to mate. And that’s when they’re most vulnerable. Who cares?

It’s a question that Marty Kupersmith, founder of Warwick Amphibian Rescue Mission (WARM), well-known rattlesnake whisperer and member of Jay and the Americans, fields regularly.

“Spotted salamanders are large as far as salamanders go, and have a certain beauty, being almost black with yellow spots. As far as their place in the ecosystem, they are an ‘indicator species.’ They can only exist in a healthy environment. If found by a stream or pond, you can be sure that that body of water is clean and pure. Unfortunately, with more deforestation and development their numbers are decreasing.”

For over 30 years WARM, Marty’s brainchild. with help from former science teacher Ed Sattler, has seen students, parents, and others help amphibians across the road. And with the snow almost behind us, it’s just about time for this year’s greatest activity. So take it slow and give them a chance on the rainy spring nights when they’re moving after sundown.

WARM tee shirts are available at Edenville General Store, and ALL profits will be donated to support Warwick Valley High School’s FFA. Last year’s tee shirt fundraiser netted $435 to the FFA! If you’ve identified a local amphibian road crossing, please share it with Marty (kupe@optonline.net) or Ed (edward.sattler@gmail.com).