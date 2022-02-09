Happy helping ventures to a retiring vet receptionist

When lead receptionist Elaine Mariani retired at the end of last year, she had been working at Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital for 14 years. Being a part of the hospital family for so long, Elaine said, she has seen kittens and puppies grow up, and has also been there when families crossed their beloved pets over the Rainbow Bridge. She sometimes waited for the vet with people weeping over their soon to depart pet.

”They would swear they would never have another. They never wanted to go through the loss again,” she said. “But two weeks later they would be back with someone new. I was always observing the cycle of life.”

Working in a fast-paced, always changing environment, where multitasking was de rigueur, was just her speed.

“I learned so much about the industry and pet care, and I’m so grateful for the friendships I made over the years,” she said.

She lives nearby and often meets her former office colleagues for get togethers. Working with animal lovers led Elaine to pursue pet therapy. Elaine and Lucky, her beagle, partnered in pet therapy certification. Lucky had regular times when he listened to young children read to him at the library, patient and nonjudgmental.

”He would just sit there,” said Elaine. “I love kids and enjoyed seeing them read to my little Lucky.”

They also visited local nursing homes, where Elaine would chat with the residents while Lucky snuggled with them. They often told stories about animals in their lives.

Lucky passed at the tender age of 19 years. Elaine and her family had adopted him from a shelter when he was two. He had been there with his brother, and her children had to decide which they wanted.

“I still find myself missing him even though two years have passed since then,” she said. “I expect him to be there when I open the door.”

These days she’s catching up on her reading, cooking, baking and just enjoying the view from her window. Next chapter, Elaine plans to volunteer for Special Olympics.

Happy retirement, Elaine!