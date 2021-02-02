Greenwood Lake. Registration opens for library’s Winter/Spring program

The Greenwood Lake Public Library registration for the Winter/Spring programs session is open now.

There is an array of programs for Adults, Young Adults and Children available to Greenwood Lake residents and the general public.

The programs are described in the Winter/Spring Newsletter that was mailed to all Greenwood Lake residents. It is also available on the website www.gwllibrary.org under Newsletters.

Non-residents are welcome to participate in programs as well. If space is limited, preference is given to Greenwood Lake Residents.

Adults

For adults, the popular Chair Yoga with Sara will continue each Monday. Other upcoming programs include My Life as a Blue Man, Basic Genealogy, Reuben FastHorse and Irish music with Brian Conway.

Young Adults

Young Adult readers can participate in the new Book and Craft Give-Away that has just started. There is also a delicious Valentine baking class, an Irish Leprechaun Gnome making program, a series of art classes and a drumming workshop.

Children

For children, there is Baking, Puppet-making, a Celtic exploration and Earth Day celebrating. Virtual Story Time with Ms. Kristin will continue to stream via the link at www.gwllibrary.org. Also “Music Play Patrol” offers on-going musical adventures for young ones.

The library is open to the public for browsing and computer use every day during specified hours by appointment only. Check details on the website or call 845-477-8377 for additional information. Information, updates and/or additions are also posted on Facebook and Instagram.