Greenwood Lake Beach passes on sale

Beach passes for Greenwood Lake Beach at Thomas Morahan Waterfront Park have gone on sale beginning March 21, 2022. The beach will once again remain open to residents and property owners in the Town of Warwick, including all Villages within the town, employees who work within the Greenwood Lake School District boundary as well as commercial rental establishments located in Warwick including hotels, motels, bed & breakfasts and “Air BnBs.”

The Warwick Town Board and Greenwood Lake Village Board had been in talks for many years about transferring management and “lease rights” of the Thomas Morahan Waterfront Park and Greenwood Lake Beach property from the Town of Warwick to the Village of Greenwood Lake.

Last season Warwick Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton and Greenwood Lake Mayor Jesse Dwyer executed an intermunicipal agreement to transfer Waterfront Park to the Village. The Town of Warwick still owns the property, which was purchased many years ago with funds from P.D.R. (a land preservation fund), but the Village of Greenwood Lake manages, oversees and operates the beach and park. The Village will continue to ensure town residents are offered the same services at the same price as Village residents at the park. Meanwhile, the park will also continue to be the main venue for the summer concert series on the lake, the Lakeside Farmers Market which returns this spring, and many other activities.

Passes may be purchased online or in Village Hall. To purchase your pass online, please visit the Village website and click the tab for “Waterfront Park.” https://www.villageofgreenwoodlake.org/waterfront-park/ Residents and property owners who purchase a pass prior to June 1 will be eligible for an automatic discount on passes. All fees prior to June 1 are the same fees as last year with the exception of commercial passes.