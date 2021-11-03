Goshen. Calling on actors

The Academy of Film Television Stage and Performing Arts, Inc., has announced a casting call for three live stage productions.

The members of the troupe plan to open in Goshen and then make their way down to New York City.

‘Jesus the Kid’

“Jesus the Kid” is a modern telling of the mostly unexplored early years of the man they call “The Christ.” Casting for actors 8 through 15, male and female.

‘Supper with Ja’

“Supper with Ja” is a modern reimaging of “The Passion Play” that redefines Christ’s relationship with his disciples. Casting for female and male roles, 15 – 60-plus.

‘Liberation Front’

“Liberation Front” is a play about a modern-day terrorist, an urban bomber and his two critical relationships, his woman and his pursuer. Casting Male (40-60) and Female 20 something.

In addition, the next Level 1 Modern Meisner one-hour introductory acting workshop will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m., at Colab, 45 St. John St., Goshen.

It will cover methods taught by Sanford Meisner, founder of The Neighborhood Playhouse in Manhattan as interpreted and expanded upon by David Patrick Wilson, actor, writer, producer, director, singer and songwriter.

Cost for this workshop is $35.

Classes are available for those students interested in participating in professional training. The academy currently offers acting classes in the Sanford Meisner Acting Technique and voice classes in the Seth Riggs Method of “SLS” (Speech Level Singing.)

Students can sign up for class or a one-hour introductory workshop at www.aftspa.org or by emailing info@aftspa.org. You can also call 845 820-8700 and on Facebook.

The Academy of Film Television Stage and Performing Arts is a not-for-profit 501c3 corporation dedicated to assisting those working towards perfection in their craft to attain their dreams. All donations are gratefully accepted and are tax deductible.