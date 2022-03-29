Golf Courses open April 8 in Goshen, Warwick and Hamptonburgh

The first tee time at the County’s public courses is 8:00 a.m. on weekdays and 6:00 a.m. on weekends. All greens and tees will be open and golf carts will be available for rental. Both 18-hole courses feature a driving range, a putting green, a fully stocked golf pro shop, golf club rentals and a restaurant with bar service.

Stony Ford and Hickory Hill also offer an array of services including clinics, private and group lessons, golf outings with banquet service, evening golf leagues and daily lunch specials at the course’s restaurants. To make an online tee-time, please visit www.orangecountynyparks.com and click on the “Reserve a Tee Time” button.

For more information about Stony Ford or Hickory Hill, contact Head Golf Professional, Craig Toth, at ctoth@orangecountygov.com or call Stony Ford at 845-457-4949 or Hickory Hill at 845-988-9501.