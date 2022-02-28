Glitter and Gold 1920’s Cocktail Soiree coming for Warwick Historical Society

The Warwick Historical Society wants your support in style, flapper style.

“Dust off your flapper dresses and Fedora hats and enjoy an evening of specialty cocktails and delicious bites and morsels,” says Nora Gurvich, executive director of Warwick Historical Society. The Society’s Glitter and Gold 1920’s Cocktail Soiree will be on Saturday, March 12, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., at the A.W. Buckbee Center, 2 Colonial Ave., Warwick.

Set against the newest historic exhibit, Glitter and Gold, a look at 1920s fashion, the cocktail party will feature cocktails made from the Gin Pig from Warwick Valley Winery. There will be a spread of roaring-twenties era hors d’oeuvres, and live jazz piano music in the background. Period themed clothing, costumes and accessories are encouraged.

Tickets to the Glitter and Gold fundraising event are on sale Tuesday, March 1, $40 for WHS members, $60 for non-members. Reservations are required.

The Warwick Historical Society is a non-profit “dedicated to preserving, sharing and celebrating the history of the Town of Warwick since 1906. Volunteers and members of the WHS are the heart and soul of the organization, witnessing and recording the history happening all around for today’s and future generations,” says Gurvich. New members are welcome, and membership starts at only $30 a year.

Call 845-986-3236 or visit www.warwickhistory.org for more information.