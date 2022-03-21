Finding the real and cartoonish in art, kindness in reality

Superintendent’s Artist of the Week: Pamela McKay

WARWICK, NY – Monday, March 21, 2022:

Art and mathematics are Pamela McKay’s favorite subjects. When it comes to her future plans, however, the Sanfordville Elementary School fourth grader definitely sees herself as an artist.

“I like art because it makes people happy and it also makes me happy when I’m doing it,” Pamela said.

Pamela started getting into art when she was around 3 years old, just drawing shapes and circles. Now her focus is drawing people and animals, sometimes in a cartoonish style and sometimes realistically. Pamela is thinking about a possible career as a digital artist.

Pamela said her grandfather is a portrait artist and he sometimes gives her tips and art supplies.

”He says that I’m really good and that I should take it further and maybe go to a special art school,” said Pamela.

Pamela enjoys sketching and painting watercolors. But her favorite art project this year was a collage in the style of Henri Matisse.

“We kind of got these scraps of paper and shapes and we tried to make a picture,” Pamela said. “And we used these stick men and put a heart in them because we were inspired by Henry Matisse. He is one of my favorite artists.”

Pamela impressed Park Avenue art teacher Lisa Martimucci as an artist and as a person.

“Pam, as a student, is dedicated, focused and committed,” Ms. Martimucci said. “This behavior spills over into the art room as well. I can always count on her to follow all the directions and do her best work. Pamela is able to take on the task at hand and create something beautiful. I always look forward to seeing her final pieces. She betters her class by being a person who is patient with her classmates, she is always willing to guide others and above all, she is always kind.”

STEM teacher Amanda Melican also complemented Pamela’s attitude and actions in class.

“During STEM Pam is always respectful of others and on task,” Ms. Melican said. “She is polite and kind to those around her. Pam is a great team player during our hands-on group projects and activities.”

Pamela also plays bass in the Park Avenue orchestra and was one of the Dalmatians in Park Avenue’s fall production of “101 Dalmatians Kids”.