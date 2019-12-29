Figurative paintings, drawings, and sculpture at SUNY Orange

A solo show featuring Heidi Lanino, a working artist who paints, draws, and sculpts, will open the 2020 exhibit schedule in the Mindy Ross Gallery and Foyer at Kaplan Hall in Newburgh.

Lanino's figurative landscape paintings, drawings, and sculptures will be on display from Jan. 10 through March 6. A reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 25 during Last Saturdays, a Newburgh art initiative. Pianist Bev Poyerd will play jazz, classical, and show music.

Lanino’s works utilize a broad range of mediums and materials. She paints large and small in oils on canvas, uses charcoal vine on large white drawing paper, and works in clay, wood, metal, and paper for sculptures.

“I generally make a piece to express an emotion, state of mind, a feeling, or moment past infusing expressive line and shape with the figure to convey a story, a piece with a beginning, a middle, and an end," she said. "I try to capture moments of life.”

Her artworks express a deep interest in kinesthetic form and her firm connection within the realm of art and cultural history.

Works to be included come from her masters collection, a group of paintings that abstractly interprets through color and brush strokes, major works “leaning towards Romantic symbolism” by Pierre Auguste Cot and Eugene Delacroix, and inspired by Leonardo DaVinci.

Figurative abstraction is the style of the drawings and oil paintings, as well as the Folded Females sculptures. To counterbalance the emotion in the large wall paintings, drawings, and paper sculptures, plus small wire, metal, and clay sculptures, tall columns of wood –Totems— from horse chewed/cribbed fence posts stand as sentinels.

Lanino holds a bachelors degree in fine arts with honors from Pratt Institute. , she has had great success. Her works can be found in many private and corporate collections and in numerous group and solo exhibitions in the Hudson Valley and the New York metropolitan area.

Kaplan Hall is located at the corner of Grand and First Streets on the Newburgh campus of SUNY Orange, which has a free parking garage. For more information call 845-341-4891 or visit sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs.