Easter Eggs to await discovery in Village of Warwick Veterans Park

The Easter Bunny will greet egg hunters on April 16 at Village of Warwick Veterans Memorial Park. Hunters will divide into three age groups: 3 and under, 4-6 years old and 7-12 years old.
Prizes will be awarded for finding the Golden Egg for each age group.
Admission: Bring a non-perishable food item to support the Warwick Food Pantry
Sponsored by the
Saturday, April 16th, 2022
at Veterans Memorial Park
Start Time: 10:00 am sharp
3 Age Groups:
3 and Under
4-6 years old
7-12 years old
Come see the Easter Bunny at the Park!