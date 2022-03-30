x
Easter Eggs to await discovery in Village of Warwick Veterans Park

Village of Warwick Recreation and the Warwick Fire Department are sponsoring the egg hunt on April 16, 10:00 a.m. sharp

| 30 Mar 2022 | 05:07
The Easter Bunny will greet egg hunters on April 16 at Village of Warwick Veterans Memorial Park. Hunters will divide into three age groups: 3 and under, 4-6 years old and 7-12 years old.

Prizes will be awarded for finding the Golden Egg for each age group.

Admission: Bring a non-perishable food item to support the Warwick Food Pantry

