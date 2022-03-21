Eagle Scout project provides community outreach

Sean Mitchell’s Eagle Scout project recently took its place in Warwick to support the outreach efforts of the Warwick Historical Society. When he was looking for a useful project, a Boy Scout comrade suggested that he contact the Historical Society to see what was needed, Sean recalled. They needed an information kiosk. But where?

“They held a meeting and gave me a list. I chose the place that got the most traffic,” he said.

His original choice was near the fire department, and he planned to build a bench to go with the kiosk.

“I went there, walked around and made a plan,” said Sean.

But after the town board approved the project, he was advised to build it by Lewis Park on Main St., where bench space was lacking.

“That reduced time and complexity,” he said. “Building the kiosk was smooth. It was done in three days.”

Ten people helped, including other Boy Scouts from his Troop 45, friends and three adults. Pamphlets about community goings on now occupy the kiosk, Sean says.

Historical Society Executive Director Nora Gurvich praised him effusively:

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Historical Society of the Town of Warwick, I am writing with enthusiastic regard about Mr. Sean Mitchell’s Eagle Scout Project. Mr. Mitchell thoughtfully constructed an information kiosk along the hedge of one of the Historical Society’s properties, Lewis Park, on Main Street in Warwick, NY. This information kiosk will be used by local non-profits and municipalities to communicate with the public, and highlight community events and disseminate local information.

“This kiosk is a needed addition for the Historical Society and other organizations to broaden our communication outreach. The structure itself is beautiful, with clean lines and a simple design; its functionality is ideal. Mr. Mitchell obviously considered the landscape and aesthetic of the historical district where the kiosk stands while making his plans. It is with much appreciation that the Historical Society gratefully acknowledges Mr. Mitchell’s hard work and artisan craftsmanship. This information kiosk will benefit the community for years to come.

“The experience and skills Sean gained with the Troop will be with him as he continues his life path, as the Scouting program has helped him to be a more confident and effective leader, and has shown him how to be a positive presence in the community. After his 11 years in scouting, and many obstacles overcome, Sean has now successfully achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, and is still active in the Troop as a Junior Scoutmaster, helping the younger scouts along in their journey. A huge thank you goes out to all of the friends, family, and local businesses that helped Sean with his project, including Werner’s Ace Hardware, RS Landscaping, EB Construction and The Shop. Great work Sean, and congratulations.”

Sean now studies biology at SUNY Orange, with a vision of himself in larger landscapes as a forest ranger.

“I enjoy being in national parks like Yellowstone and the Rocky Mountains,” he said. “I like the scenery and openness and mountains capped with snow.”

In the pic with finished kiosk, left to right, Jared Verblaauw, Sean Mitchell, Corbett Schultz

In the working pic, left to right, Jason Mitchell, RJ Scheuermann, Jared Verblaauw, Corbett Schultz