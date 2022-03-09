Crowds expected for Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Greenwood Lake

The Village of Greenwood Lake is preparing for the annual Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade, to be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022, and expected to attract dozens of Irish heritage groups, civic pride, and residents throughout the region.

Area Irish clubs began the Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade Committee in 1979 to honor the patron saint of Ireland, as well as the Archdiocese of New York, in which Orange County is located. St. Patrick’s mission to the Emerald Isle forever influenced its history. The parade provides a focus for the celebration of a heritage of a dynamic people and its contributions to humankind.

This year’s Grand Marshall is Greenwood Lake resident Tom Mulcahy, who was recently recognized as March’s Citizen of the Month Award recipient by Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. Tom was recognized for his dedication to a variety of important activities and events in the Greenwood Lake community, as well as his pride in being an Irish American.

Greenwood Lake Police Chief Adam Eirand and his staff have created an organized schedule to handle parking and crowd control, enabling attendees a safe and enjoyable way to experience the parade and its participants.

“We want as many people as possible to take advantage of the QR code on the map to learn where the parking areas are, and also to avoid Windermere Ave. from noon until the end of the parade so that we can offer a secure parade celebration,” said Eirand. “Please remember to remain on the sidewalks and stay off the streets during the parade.”

Parade Schedule

11:00 am – Marchers and spectators will begin to enter the Village (expect congestion). Line and march will start to form.

1:00 pm – We will begin to close all roads adjoining Windermere Avenue (from Willow Rd to Lakewood Rd) and all roads adjoining Jersey Avenue (from Windermere Ave to Murray Rd).

1:50 pm – Windermere Avenue and all roads along the parade route will be closed, beginning at Linden Avenue; from Willow Lane to Waterstone Road.

2:00 pm – Parade starts.

3:30 pm – Parade ends.

4:00 pm – All roads reopened.

Greenwood Lake Mayor, Jesse Dwyer, reminds visitors to click on the Village website, VillageofGreenwoodLake.org, to learn more about upcoming events, like the Lakeside Farmers Market, the opening of Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park for the season, the Fourth of July Fireworks, and other community activities.