Creative shirts and birdhouse workshops at GWL Library

The Greenwood Lake Public Library, in collaboration with Creative Arts Workshop, is excited to announce two new art programs for young adults.

The Greenwood Lake Public Library, in collaboration with Creative Arts Workshop, announced two new art programs for young adults. At “Change, Action and Me,” on Saturday, April 9, at 1:00 p.m., each young adult will create their own mantra or slogan to represent the change they would like to see in the world. Students will take home their finished shirt.

At “Color, Design and Our Winged Friends,” on Saturday, May 28, at 1:00 p.m., the group will design and create a series of botanical themed mosaic birdhouses to live on the trees at the Greenwood Lake Public Library. Students will also make a bird feeder to take home. Joe Garreffa, the owner of Creative Arts Workshop, has been teaching theatre, movement, and literacy for the last 16 years in New York City public schools, the Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia, and throughout Detroit, where he grew up.

Joe is a product of after school arts programming and has brought his passion for educating, creating, and collaborating with other artists to Nyack, where he lives with his husband and son. Joe acted professionally and regionally in musical theatre for several years before shifting his work to arts education. Joe holds a BFA and certificate in creative arts therapies from New School University. To register for either of these programs, visit www.gwllibrary.org or call 845-477-8377. Ext. 101.