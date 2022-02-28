Celtic Day celebration draws hundreds for bagpipes, shepherd’s pie and merriment in Greenwood Lake

As Master of Ceremonies, Tom Mulcahy, welcomed hundreds of area residents to the Greenwood Lake Gaelic Cultural Society’s Annual Celtic Day celebration at the American Legion Post 1443. Members of Irish band Hooley Shooters and the bagpipers of the Orange County Firefighters Pipes and Drums serenaded attendees with stirring music that resonated throughout the afternoon on a crisp, sunny Sunday, February 26, 2022.

Besides the live music and Irish dancers, the Celtic Day event included corned beef and cabbage, shepherds pie, and other light fare together with adult beverages. In addition, attendees could purchase a wide variety of Gaelic items, including wearables, books, cups, and others emblazoned with logos of the day. The Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee recently announced that Greenwood Lake resident, Tom Mulcahy, would become the Grand Marshall of the 2022 Parade that will take place in Greenwood Lake on Sunday, March 13.

The Greenwood Lake Gaelic Cultural Society was founded by a group in the Greenwood Lake community in 1975. The society was founded upon the principles of sharing the spirit of unity and fraternity and to promote and foster Irish heritage and culture. These principles were and continue to be very dear to the founding members, many of whom are first and second generation Irish Americans, as well as to the hundreds of members and friends of the association.

Readers can learn more about the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day Parade info on the Village website, VillageofGreenwoodLake.org.