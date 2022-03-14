Beautiful People Spring Programs are back--with more baseball

Warwick, NY- Beautiful People Adaptive Sports has announced that baseball will be twice a week this year, beginning on May 1. Beautiful People will be hosting adaptive baseball, for children with disabilities at the Beautiful People Field of Dreams, 253 State School Road, in Warwick, with two sessions, 10 a.m.-11a.m.; 11:30-12:30 p.m. Registration will be $50

Along with baseball at the Field of Dreams, they will host cheerleading, from 10-11 a.m., with a registration price of $25.

A second location and time around the Middletown area will be announced. People can play at both locations.

Volunteers are needed to buddy with athletes. Buddies must be 12 years or older and take a short online training course. To register as a volunteer:

http://www.beautiful-people.us/volunteer-with-adaptive-sports-programming

To Register for Baseball/ Cheerleading-

http://www.beautiful-people.us/baseball/

Beautiful People Adaptive Sports is a 501c3 nonprofit based in Orange Co, NY and a community sports organization for children with disabilities.

More information at www.beautiful-people.us

