Applefest canceled for 2020

Warwick Applefest organizers have announced that this year’s annual festival, scheduled for Oct. 4, in has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and government gathering size restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

To protect the health of the many sponsors, craft & food vendors, volunteers, suppliers and visitors, event organizers have decided to cancel this year’s Applefest event.

”We are disappointed that we’re unable to host our festival this year,” said Applefest Coordinator Crissy Hohmann. “But we believe it’s the right decision – for the safety of all involved with the event and our festival visitors. We look forward to holding Warwick Applefest in 2021!”

Applefest began in 1989 as a simple harvest celebration. Recently voted as “best fall festival” in Hudson Valley Magazine, over 30,000 visitors attend the one-day event, traveling from neighboring states to experience the extraordinary variety of Warwick’s apples, food, crafts, music and entertainment.

The festival is produced by the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Warwick Valley Community Center. Festival proceeds benefit the Warwick Valley Chamber and some 50 local non-profit organizations, for whom the event is their biggest annual fundraiser.