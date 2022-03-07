Amity Gallery shows off solitary work

Amity Gallery will have an April show, “Creativity in a Time of Solitude,” displaying the pandemic work of gallery committee members, says one such member, Patricia Foxx, who used the time to make art books.

“Artistic endeavors helped us get through a difficult time. This show at the Amity Gallery offers an insight into the creative process of the gallery committee members during this time of isolation,” said Foxx.

Work will be shown by Phyllis Lehman, Roslyn Fassett, Patricia Foxx, Flavia Baccarella, Diane Arcieri, Karen Martis, Lynne Youland and Susan Sciaretta.

“”For Flavia Baccarella, for example, the time was useful for reworking older paintings,” said Foxx, “while for Roslyn Fassett, it was an opportunity to create collages from a place of quiet questioning. “

Creativity in a Time of Solitude

Dates: April 2 to April 24 weekends

Times: 12 to 4 p.m.

Opening Reception: Saturday, April 3 from 5 to 7 p.m.

110 Newport Bridge Rd.

Warwick

845-258-0818