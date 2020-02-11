'All you need is love': Musical pays tribute to the Beatles and to Valentine's Day

A Valentine’s treat will be delivered on Feb. 14 to 16 when the Presby Players present “All You Need is Love," the community theater’s first all-Beatles musical.

“The criteria for the music chosen is that every song must have love as a theme," said Jeffrey Stocker, the artistic director.

That isn’t so difficult with the Fab Four. Music director Sandy Stalter says to expect 34 songs in all.

“Last summer we did a '60s show, and we did quite a few Beatles songs in that show," she said. "Everybody seemed to like it so much. So we decided to do an all Beatles theme for Valentine’s Day this year.”

For two 12-year-old singers, the songs are unfamiliar.

“I’ve never really been into that type of music, but I like it,” said Mia Mesnick. She said “it is cool” to add something new to her repertoire.

Taylor Mieszkuc said she found it challenging because “I don’t listen to a lot of older music, so I really had to listen a lot of times to get the melody.”

The songs weren’t so new for a third 12-year-old, Tim Cortes. “I’ve always had an appreciation for the Beatles," he said. "Thanks to my parents, I knew about this music for a very long time. They are big '80s fans.”

Stocker says the audience should expect “a wonderful and exciting evening of some of the best Beatles love songs ever written.”

Some of the solos on tap include “Got to Get You into My Life," "Silly Love Songs,” and “All My Loving." Plus, there will be group songs.

The theme song for the show is, appropriately, “All You Need is Love."

Expect to see a lot of red and pink on stage!