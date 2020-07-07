A virtual PEACE LOVE BEER & Music Festival

The New York State Brewers Association will host the three-day PEACE LOVE BEER & Music Festival on Aug. 14-16 to celebrate the state’s craft beer and the extended community of musicians and artists.

The festival will include three days of programmed, live-streamed music taking place from breweries across the state In conjunction with the festival, New York breweries are creating a collaboration beer titled “Summer of Love,” which will launch the week of the festival.

The event schedule will be released ahead of the festival on the Think NY Drink NY website along with links to view live-streamed content from breweries. Over the course of three days, more than one hundred breweries and artists will broadcast live with brewery tours, musical performances, craft beer edutainment and industry folklore. Music lovers will also have the option to virtually tip musicians, who have been greatly impacted by the pandemic.

Consumers are asked to purchase a pass to the music fest to help support the craft beer industry. Tickets on a donation basis are available for $5 “lawn seats,” $10 “floor seats” and $15 “front row” passes. VIP passes are available for $25 and include a special edition event facemask, and all access passes are $50 and include a special edition event t-shirt. Additional merchandise can be purchased on the Think NY Drink NY website.

Passes for the event and links for all live-streamed content are available at http://thinknydrinkny.com/peace-love-beer.