Dr. Ronald J. Sowinski, aged 87, passed peacefully in his home in the evening of March 6, 2020 in Lake Mohawk, New Jersey. Born in Dixon City, Pennsylvania on May 1932, to the late Joseph and Regina (Cichocki) Sowinski, he was the oldest and last surviving of his two siblings, Diane and Joseph. He is survived by his wife Lucille, married 64 years as of December 26th, 2019.

Ronald attended the University of Scranton and Temple University, graduating as a Doctor of Dental Surgery. He began his career as a dentist in the Air Force and was honorably discharged as a captain. Along with his wife, he managed his own dental practice in Iselin, New Jersey until their retirement to Cranberry Lake, New Jersey where they pursued their love of gardening and home improvement projects and tended to the landscaping of Good Shepherd RC Church in Andover, NJ. They also conceived and built the grotto at the church.

He is also survived by three of his four children, David, Mark (Chih Lin), and Suzanne (Richard) Sowinski Sullivan, his grandchildren Kacey Lee Sowinski, Kristen, Jonathan, and Zachary (Victoria) Sullivan, Amber Sowinski, and Amanda Sowinski, and three great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Lynn Ann Sowinski.

The Sowinski family will receive friends and visitors for a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, Sparta, NJ.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to operationsmile.org, a charity that provides life saving reconstructive cleft surgeries worldwide.