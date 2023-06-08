x
Real Estate expert Kim Corkum: As a buyer can I get a market analysis for the property I’m looking to purchase?

| 08 Jun 2023 | 10:26
    Kim Corkum
Absolutely. Your buyers agent can pull together comps for you to educate yourself with.

