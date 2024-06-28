Why You Should Always Buy TikTok Followers To Grow Your Account

On the surface, it makes sense. Your favorite TikTokers, whose videos you love, have huge fan bases and seem to be adding more and more followers all the time.

Why wouldn’t TikTok accounts posting terrific and high-quality content be extraordinarily popular?

The answer can be summed up in three words: the TikTok algorithms.

In an ideal world, accounts posting the best content on the social media platform would have the most fans and largest audiences. It doesn’t work like that, though, because the system hosts too many TikTok videos for anyone to judge their quality and content. And 30 million more posts are uploaded every day.

Visibility is awarded by TikTok’s algorithms, and they give the most exposure to popular accounts. That, to put it bluntly, screws small accounts and content creators who don’t have huge follower counts. TikTok users who can’t see their posts can’t decide to hit the “follow” button — so millions of terrific accounts never build large fan bases.

There’s only one way to bypass this frustrating situation. You buy TikTok fans.

Buying Followers as a TikTok Growth Strategy

The first year after TikTok signups were open to American and European users, adding followers was pretty easy. You created great videos, optimized your TikTok profile so searchers could find your account, and used lots of hashtags. A large number of followers then found you with little extra effort.

Now that the app has a whopping 2.5 billion users, it’s way too competitive for that to work. The only viable growth option is making nice to the system’s algorithms, convincing them to give you more visibility. But how can you do that if you’re not already popular?

It’s simple. The algos think that accounts rapidly adding fans are popular, too. If you have a large influx of new followers arriving quickly, you’re rewarded with larger audiences who have their first opportunity to follow you organically.

And the only realistic method you can use to trigger that influx is to buy TikTok fans.

When they arrive in your account, the algorithms take notice and boost your content’s exposure. Random surfers see the videos, and many will decide to follow you. Poof! You add organic followers, you become more popular, and your audiences keep growing. Keep buying followers, and you may even become an influencer on your way to TikTok fame.

If you’re creating great content, only one thing can get in your way.

The Danger of Fake Followers

The Internet is loaded with scammers, and many prey on TikTok users who want to purchase followers. They sell what the industry calls “fake followers,” tech sleight-of-hand created with bots and slipped into customers’ accounts.

Here’s what happens. The algorithms quickly recognize that the new followers aren’t real TikTok users. The interactions are deleted, they don’t trigger organic growth, and accounts trying to use them are often penalized or deactivated.

The growth strategy we’ve described doesn’t work unless you find a reliable service that delivers real TikTok followers. Real followers are real people with real accounts on the app, so they’re counted by the algorithms when audiences are awarded. And that’s why buying genuine TikTok followers jumpstarts growth.

Where can you buy real TikTok fans? We recommend these high-quality services.

1. Twicsy

When you’re sourcing and delivering real followers, experience counts. That’s the backbone of this service, which built its years of experience providing high-quality, real Instagram followers before entering the TikTok provider market when the platform opened to signups from Western users.

Twicsy’s TikTok follower packages start at 100 genuine fans and build to a massive 20,000 followers, the most available from any service. That means there’s a great choice for every stage of account growth. Prices are never higher than those charged by other high-end services, and there’s always instant delivery.

The Twicsy user experience is designed for customer satisfaction. Ordering takes less than a minute, the platform is completely secure, and a 24/7 support team can always answer questions, help with issues, or create custom packages.

Most importantly, Twicsy’s TikTok followers deliver more powerful results than any competitor. Our #2 recommended service comes close, but on average, you won’t see more organic growth than you see when buying from this outstanding provider.

Visit Twicsy to buy real TikTok followers now

2. Buzzoid

Buzzoid has almost the same amount of experience as Twicsy, which has translated just as well into their second-place position as a leading TikTok provider.

Packages available from Buzzoid run from 100 to 10,000 authentic followers (they can’t yet match Twicsy in maximum package size), prices are fair, delivery is rapid, their streamlined website keeps user data 100% safe, and support is available 24/7.

While the results customers see may be a few percentage points lower than the ones Buzzoid provides, Buzzoid’s followers generate such strong growth that many TikTok influencers prefer them over our top-ranked service. The two are really that close, and choosing either one would be a smart decision.

Visit Buzzoid to buy real TikTok followers now

3. TokMatik

This service doesn’t have the deep institutional background of either Twicsy or Buzzoid. Their roots as one of the original TikTok service providers, however, mean they’ve developed proprietary systems that let them play on the same field as the “big boys” and produce results almost as impressive.

TokMatik quickly delivers from 100 and 5,000 real TikTok followers at nice prices, with a user experience equal to both heritage providers. And when it comes to organic growth, TokMatik’s followers are the real deal. Their results are only a slight notch lower than the #1 and #2 ranked service, and they’re extremely popular with influencers who like to vary their follower sources.

They’re a good choice as a primary provider, too.

Visit TokMatik to buy real TikTok followers now

4. Rushmax

Newest to the TikTok world, Rushmax has surged into the short list of the best service providers available. Their follower packages (100 to 5,000 follows are available) are high-quality, priced fairly, arrive quickly, and trigger growth approaching the same level you’d see from TokMatik. The ordering is fast and secure as well.

Rushmax is still on the rise, but even now, they’re worth checking out when you need powerful TikTok growth.

What You Gain When You Purchase TikTok Followers

We’ve already hit the highlights. Purchasing genuine TikTok followers from a reputable social media marketing service convinces the system’s algorithms to give your content greater exposure. That lets you add lots of new organic followers who boost your TikTok influence and online presence.

But that only skims the surface. Here’s a deeper look at the benefits you can enjoy from your additional visibility, your larger ban base, and your new, loyal followers.

You May Be Happier

Most who want to build popularity and importance on TikTok want more than just a more positive mental outlook. However, quite a few people derive enjoyment just from seeing the numbers in their follower count clicking higher and higher, and others feel good when they can lord the size of their fan base over their “less-popular” friends.

Even if your personal goals are more ambitious than just feeling good about your follower count, you have to admit that it makes you happy to see your TikTok presence growing.

You May Feel More Satisfied

The vast majority of artists don’t have their work displayed at shows, aren’t famous, and don’t make money from their art. They paint, sing, or pursue their chosen hobbies for the joy they derive from the activity. Most, though, feel even better if their work is appreciated by others.

Great content creators are artists, too. And on TikTok, it’s particularly easy for them to find an appreciative audience. They purchase authentic TikTok followers to ensure their videos are seen widely by viewers who can like and comment on their work.

Some might not turn down gifts that members of that audience are motivated to give them, but most of them simply want the satisfaction they feel from the wide exposure their art receives.

You May Be Able to Earn Money

Speaking of receiving gifts from followers, that’s just one of the many benefits you can receive when you grow your follower count. When you’ve built a fan base of either 1,000 or 10,000 (there are different thresholds), you’re eligible to monetize your TikTok account in multiple ways.

They include sharing in revenue generated from ads that appear on your feed, opening a subscriber channel where followers can access exclusive content for a fee, opening a TikTok shop, accepting gifts and tips on live streams, and joining the app’s Creator Marketplace where there are more revenue opportunities and you can be matched with sponsors.

While we’re on that subject...

You May Be Able to Earn a Lot of Money

Yes, it’s time to talk about becoming a TikTok influencer.

It’s common knowledge that the most famous TikTokers make millions of dollars a year from their accounts. Most readers, naturally, won’t reach those heights — but you can start posting sponsored content and earning between $20 and $100 per post once you’re a nano-influencer with only 1,000-10,000 followers.

As your follower count rises, so does the potential income: $100+ per post as a micro-influencer (10,000-100,000 fans), and $1,000+ as a macro-influencer (100,000+ fans). The really big bucks come when you’re a mega-influencer with more than a million followers.

If you weren’t convinced that it makes sense to buy active TikTok followers from a reputable TikTok service, that should do it.

You May Supercharge Your Business Growth

A smart marketing strategy for companies that want to boost their social media presence is buying real, high-quality TikTok followers. Building an audience and community of potential customers gives them the perfect venue to promote their brands and products, bring in more hot leads, or earn more revenue from their online clientele.

You’ll Boost Your Account’s Credibility

When you want your new audience to stop and watch your videos, or want your fans to buy the products you’re promoting, it’s smart to have an account that looks credible and trustworthy. A high follower count does just that; it provides “social proof” that lots of people have already enjoyed your content and trusted you enough to follow you.

For even more social proof, you can also buy TikTok likes and TikTok views. Users commonly purchase them to boost their TikTok engagement rates enough to let their videos go viral, but just the increased likes and view counts they provide can convince surfers that your content is worth watching.

What to Look for When Buying TikTok Followers

Above all, you need to find a follower service that delivers real follows from active TikTok users. If you’re not sure you’re going to get genuine followers, you run the risk of losing your investment and even your account.

You also need a service that triggers strong organic account growth. It’s difficult to know that, unfortunately, until you’ve made a purchase and seen the results (fake customer reviews on websites are generated as easily as fake followers by scam artists). If you’re uncertain about a service, our recommended providers all supply 100% real followers and impressive results.

Other qualities of a high-end service: fast delivery, affordable and market-average prices (very low prices aren’t ideal; cheap TikTok followers are usually fake), a great user experience, and the availability of a 24/7 customer support team.

The best sites offer a wide range of TikTok follower packages because it’s wise to balance the size of your purchase with the size of your account. That makes your follower growth look natural. And if a website asks for your account password, run. They’re probably scamming you; they only need your TikTok username when you order.

Final Words

Without a solid follower base, you can’t expect to get much from TikTok except the fun of scrolling through your feed and watching other people’s videos. Once you’ve bought real followers from a trustworthy TikTok service, though, you’ll start enjoying the many benefits that come with a large TikTok fan base.

Choose your provider carefully. It’s easy to make a hasty purchase and regret it a short time later. The ones we’ve recommended can guide you on the path to TikTok popularity, influence, and income.