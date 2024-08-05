x
  1. Home
  2.  Pets

Pets of the Week: Meet Tia & Trina

Warwick /
| 05 Aug 2024 | 10:24
    Tia &amp; Trina
    Tia & Trina
    Tia.
    Tia.
    Trina.
    Trina.

Meet Tia & Trina

Brown tabbies

Warwick, NY

16 weeks old, female kittens

ABOUT

Characteristics: Friendly, playful twins.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Healthy, spayed, tested and vaccinated.

Good in a home with:

A kitten playmate or together

Children

A lifetime commitment

Adopt Tia & Trina at:

Warwick Valley Humane Society

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org (download & submit your application today!)

warwickhumane@yahoo.com

Open 12-4 daily by appointment only